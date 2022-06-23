Via Francigena in medieval times. Opening ceremony of Porta del Lazio in Procino

A touching party took place in the magnificent hills between Lazio and Tuscany, one of the regions celebrated as one of the most beautiful in Italy and in the world. The celebration was specifically marked by the confluence of nature, history, and culture because it occurred along a journey path traveled over a period of one thousand five hundred years by pilgrims, religious people, warriors, crusaders, merchants, men of adventure, and, in more recent times, by men and women seeking outer and inner peace, for A deep connection with nature and with their minds and emotions, to discover an area of ​​extraordinary beauty but also and above all themselves.

The Via Francigena and the roads connected to it date back to the 6th century, a date that coincides with the history of Europe and the countries that cross it: the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and Italy. Its present route extends from Canterbury to Santa Maria de Luca for a distance of 3,268 kilometres, and a description of its stages dates back to the report written by Sigrik, Bishop of Canterbury, in the year 990 when he traveled it to go to Rome and receive the archiepiscopal “pallium” from Pope John XV. Before Sigeric, this path appeared in many other documents, but the most accurate description is sure to go back which is a clear trace of all travelers in the following centuries.

In 1994, Via Francigena was declared a European Cultural Route, and procedures for its recognition as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO are currently underway.

The celebration was celebrated by Mayor of Brussino Roberto Benzi, assisted by Deputy Mayor Deborah Gopi and Pro Loco President Massimiliano Pelo, in the presence of Sorano Tourism Adviser Tiziana Peruzzi, who also ideally represented all Tuscany communities, and to Chancellor Valeria Manucci of San Lorenzo Nuovo, who is also Mayor The municipality and its municipal assemblies. We particularly welcome the presence of Dr. Silvio Marino, who represents the Lazio Region Tourism Department and the European Association of the French Front.

The Porta del Lazio is a huge wooden artifact located right at the crossing point between the two areas, as a symbol of welcome by Lazio for travelers who come from Tuscany along the Francigena. Visible from a distance, it will surely represent a point of great admiration for the landscape, whose beauty is difficult to describe.

After the conclusion of the ceremony, all the participants proceeded to Prosino to attend the Great Medieval Festival, which was also attended by the flag-bearers and the historical parade of Aquapendiente, the historical parade of Castel Otteri, the group Sternilatore and. Mufus Amor dancers and hundreds of citizens and tourists gathered for the occasion. A multicolored procession with the rolling of drums accompanied by the firing of flags traveled through the medieval streets, ending inside the castle courtyard, which is open to all for the occasion. Of course, a wonderful dinner under the stars that cannot be missed, perfectly organized by Pro Loco of Proceno, which rounded out this beautiful day. Mayor Roberto Benzi said: “This party represents a return to social contact and coexistence after the severe restrictions caused by the epidemic,” and continued: “Of course, no one should let his guard down because Covid is still present and it is necessary to implement all precautions, but it is time Also to resume our tourism career and restart all our organizational and cultural energies. Prosino is preparing for a very interesting summer program in which moments of entertainment alternate with a cultural show of the highest level.”