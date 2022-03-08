Veteran deported to Mexico crosses border from Tijuana to US – NBC7 San Diego

TIGUANA – Another veteran deported Monday managed to cross the border from Tijuana to San Diego.

Luis Fonseca, 65, was the last to gain legal access to the United States, between the barbed wire fences of the San Ysidro Port of Entry and guarded by officers from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for short). In English) he finally fulfilled the dream of crossing the border, after more than 20 years of exile.

Fonseca was the third deported veteran to return to the United States in less than two months.

He said he was nervous, but mostly happy.



“Very excited, I hope God and everyone is doing well and I’m back,” said the veteran deported from the United States.

Before crossing the border into the US, Frontera said he was glad to be able to get back to the US before he died so he could hug his children.

“Go see my grandchildren, my children,” said Fonseca.

What wasn’t possible were for other teammates like Alex Melkor, also a veteran, who died in exile in Tijuana on February 26.

“He was in so much pain, so many consequences for the military, from how he was brought up and the deportation that separated him from his family,” explained Hector Barajas, director of the Tijuana Deported Veterans Home.

Melkor has been described as a cheerful man who longs to return to the United States to be with his family, and to walk one of his married daughters at the altar.

“They were fixing her case too, so she was very happy, she had already informed her daughters and one of her hopes was that her daughter would go to her wedding,” Barajas said.

Fonseca said before crossing the border that he remembered his time in the army and the importance of his work.

You are a soldier in the artillery, from a certain squad? If it’s 193, from the canal zone,” Fonseca explained.

The ancient warrior crossed with a backpack full of dreams, while his comrades who had not yet said they hoped soon would follow in his footsteps and not be the next to return lifeless.

“I don’t want to go back in a box of ashes, so I have to be there,” said Hector Lopez, co-director of the Unified Resource Center for Deported Veterans.

According to the deported veterans, they know that they have a right to a place on US soil, but in the pantheon of gods.

“That’s the million-dollar question if we have the right to be buried in a veterans vault in the United States, because we are veterans, and we don’t understand why we have to die here to come back,” Lopez said.

The Tijuana House of Deported Veterans added that they had a record close to 500 deported veterans living across Mexico, and this year two veterans died waiting to cross and during Joe Biden’s administration, there were actually five, only in Baja, California.