Venezuelans stuck in Darien District

The new immigration policy left thousands of Venezuelans halfway there.

Last week, the US government launched a program that would grant two years of legal status to Venezuelans who arrive by plane and would immediately expel those who cross the border with Mexico by land, as a measure to stem this stream’s massive immigration tide. nationality.

This program does not include those who enter irregularly through Panama, that is, through Darien, Mexico, and those who have been deported in the past five years.

This decision left the thousands of immigrants who crossed the woods before the US government’s announcement in limbo.

In Pago Chiquito, the original Panamanian city where weary migrants arrive after crossing Darren Gap, recent news is still “rumour”.

There is no telecommunications signal in Pago Chiquito, so there is no way to check the news. The National Frontier Service (Senafront), the specialized military security force that guards the borders of Panama, should not provide any information.

His role, extrapolated from his real duties, is to provide protection and security – a kind of humanitarian aid – to the thousands of irregular migrants who arrive daily cut through the forest.

An average of 1,500 immigrants per day arrive in Pago Chiquito, but there are days in excess of 2,000. So far this year, 187,644 passers-by have crossed the forest, via either of its two routes.

The majority (more than 70%) are Venezuelans, but there are also Haitians, Bangladeshis, India, Somalia, Colombia and even the Philippines, according to data provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

This record, and a very high number compared to previous years, has led the Panamanian authorities to officially request assistance from the entire continent.

Migrants arrive in that little town filthy, damp, shivering (of fear and fever), sick and desperate, having walked between two days – the fastest – and six days across the Darien River from Colombia.

Their hope is to get to the United States to “work” to escape “the hunger that is killing them” in Venezuela, a country that “hurts” to see mired in a crisis with no light at the end of the tunnel, according to reports.

