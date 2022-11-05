Venezuelans expelled from the United States are stranded in Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica

Panama recorded a decrease in the flow of immigrants from Venezuela, after the US government announced on October 12 the standard that every Venezuelan entering that country, having irregularly crossed the Mexican border and from Panama, will be expelled to Mexican territory.

In addition, those expelled will be excluded from the program through which the United States will grant two-year legal status to 24,000 Venezuelans arriving by plane with sponsors.

As a result, a group of immigrants, who were staying in Tapachula Square, southern Mexico, left in a caravan bound for the northern border to demand that the United States cancel the expansion 20 days after it was announced.

Read more: Venezuelans in Mexico do not want to return to their homeland and seek to reach the United States

An aerial photo shows a distress signal of a group of Venezuelan migrants sleeping in tents near the Mexico-US border, on October 26, 2022, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. Photo: © EFE / Luis Torres.

In both countries, along with Costa Rica and Ecuador, thousands of immigrants found themselves stuck on their way to the “American Dream”. However, the goal of reaching the United States became complicated 20 days after the announcement of new US measures to control immigration from Venezuela.

Back to home plan

On the part of the government of Nicolás Maduro, in September 2018, a program called “Plan Vuelta a la Patria” was implemented, which facilitates the return of people who wish to return to Venezuela. On Friday, October 28, a group of 91 Venezuelan immigrants returned from Ecuador. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that this is the third day of return during the month of October.

With the arrival of these last groups, 1,004 migrants have returned in the past 12 days, including 528 from Peru, 299 from Mexico, and 177 from Ecuador, according to authorities.

A Venezuelan immigrant, October 29, 2022, in San Jose (Costa Rica). Hundreds of Venezuelans are still stuck on the streets of San Jose, searching for a way to survive in the country and others to earn money for a trip home due to the latest guidelines issued by the United States on immigration issues with Venezuela. Photo: © EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas.

Many people do not have tents and have to sleep in the middle of the street, on October 29, 2022, in San Jose (Costa Rica). Photo: © EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas.

In mid-September, Maduro asserted that “more than half” of the population that immigrated between 2018 and 2021 had returned and that, at this time, they had better living conditions than the host countries.

Venezuelans stranded in Mexico

Venezuelan Juan Mendes explained that they left quietly and are seeking to reach the United States, expressing confidence that they will reopen the border “at any moment” to migrants from Venezuela.

“We are good people, and what the Mexican authorities are doing is persecuting us like criminals, we are asking Mexico to help us, because we don’t really have the money and we had to ask,” he told EFE.

Migrants walk in a caravan towards the US border in Tapachula. A caravan of Venezuelan migrants has left the southern border of Mexico bound for the United States in protest, 20 days after new US measures to control immigration from Venezuela were announced. Photo: © EFE / Juan Manuel Blanco.

Migrants take part during a demonstration on the banks of the Rio Grande River in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. Border Patrol agents from El Paso, Texas, fired rubber bullets at Venezuelan immigrants on Monday, October 31, to disperse a protest at the Ciudad Juarez border. Photo: © EFE / Luis Torres

The first shelters for Venezuelans deported by the United States opened Wednesday, November 2, in Tijuana, on the border between Mexico and the state of California.

Uncertainty has increased since the United States announced last month that it would grant more than 20,000 humanitarian visas to Venezuelans who arrive by air and have a sponsor, but at the same time it will expel those who cross the land border immediately.

Several groups of Venezuelans travel on buses that the Costa Rican government has offered to take to the border with Panama, on October 29, 2022, in San Jose (Costa Rica). Photo: © EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas.

At night, Venezuelans make long queues to receive food from the “Chepe se bathes” establishment, on October 29, 2022, in San Jose (Costa Rica). Photo: © EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas.

Jesus Bonillo, a Venezuelan immigrant who resides at the shelter, told EFE he is in town with his wife and two children, who were brought back Tuesday night after surrendering to US immigration authorities at the border last Sunday, the city of Juarez.

“At the moment we are here and my family is happy and we have a place to sleep and a place to shower and we are positive with our heads held high and we want to keep fighting and achieve our goal,” he said.

Bonello said he would not return to his country because he had abandoned it due to economic instability and what he wants is “to give his children a better future in the United States, a country of opportunity.”

A Venezuelan man showers in the “chepe se bathe” facilities and prepares like the others to continue on their way after the Costa Rican government gave them the opportunity to take them by bus to the border with Panama, on October 29, 2022, in the red zone in San Jose (Costa Rica). Photo: © EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas.

Venezuelan migrants travel on buses that the Costa Rican government has offered to take to the border with Panama, on October 29, 2022 in San Jose (Costa Rica). Photo: © EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas.

The fact reflects the region’s record-breaking immigration record to the United States, where its Customs and Border Protection office detained an unprecedented 2.76 million illegal immigrants in fiscal year 2022, a number that includes significant increases in Cuban families. The Venezuelans.

A group of Venezuelan migrants sleep in tents near the Mexico-US border, on October 26, 2022, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. Photo: © EFE / Luis Torres.

A Venezuelan immigrant washes his face, on October 29, 2022, in San Jose (Costa Rica). Photo: © EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas.

With information from EFE

Follow us on Google News to stay updated