Venezuelans are being turned back from Panama and Colombia due to US immigration procedures

More than 187,000 migrants bound for the United States have arrived in Panama this year after crossing the dangerous jungle border with Colombia, most of them Venezuelans, according to the Central American country’s authorities, which are calling for “regional alternatives” to manage the phenomenon. .

Minister of Panama General SecurityJuan Pino said in a statement that so far this year “187,644 migrants have passed through Panama” on their way to North America.

“So far only in October,” Pino added, “36,062, mostly from Venezuela,” have passed as part of this weekend’s tour through the Darien Forest, the dangerous 266-kilometre journey these travelers are making. To enter Central America from the south.

Director of the National Migration Service, Samira Gouzin, said that more than 9,000 migrants are in the Panamanian state’s migrant reception camps in Darien province.

Panama receives irregular travelers at immigration reception (ERM) stations located on the borders with Colombia and Costa Rica, where they take their vital data and receive food and medical care, in a process unique on the continent that consumes millions of dollars annually.

They are entire families, with children and even children, on the move. Many Venezuelans and Haitians come from second or third countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile or Brazil, where they have already tried to settle.

Head of Public Security, Juan Manuel Pino, noted a decrease in crimes against migrants, after security was reinforced with more units in the Darien border area.

Venezuelans before US immigration policy

But there are already testimonies that Venezuelan nationals have started returning to South America after the US government recently announced that they would be expelled from that region for traveling irregularly.

“They came back, we were in the jungle when people had already started[to come back]very few, very many. Only from Nicocle (Colombia) quite a few were returned, and there were 500 tickets (and) only 20 left,” he said. An unknown immigrant to Minister Pino, according to a video posted on the social networks of this ministry.

Venezuelan immigrants say that after the US announcement, many of their citizens returned and others continued the journey in the hope of welcoming them.

As part of the security tour through Darien, Pino traveled to the Cañas Blancas region on Saturday, located about two kilometers from the border with Colombia, according to an official statement.

“Many immigrants decided to return from Colombia, and some from the border strip in Panama because of the message of the United States,” the minister said.

On Wednesday, the United States announced a program that grants two years of legal status to Venezuelans who arrive by plane and have a sponsor.

Initially, 24,000 Venezuelans will be accepted under this programme, which excludes deportees from the United States in the past five years, those who entered Panama or Mexico irregularly, or those with permanent residence or citizenship of another country. Venezuela.

Other migrants who spoke with the Panamanian authorities confirmed their willingness to continue the journey to North America: “I’d rather stay ahead than return,” one said.

Pino said Panama was promoting the search for “regional alternatives to deal with this (migratory) phenomenon that we are facing in the Western Hemisphere”.

