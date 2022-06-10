Venezuelan teacher arrested in US for mistreatment of children in class (+ video)

According to a video clip broadcast on social media, it can be seen how two teachers, one of whom is of Venezuelan nationality, mercilessly attacked their students, as reported by the New York Journal.





Two teachers in the United States (USA) have been arrested for the physical and verbal abuse of several children in a kindergarten located in the city of Georgia.

The arrest occurs, because parents of young children have access to live recordings by security cameras installed in classrooms. When they saw the transmission of what was happening with their children, they left the institution terrified.

The assailants, Zina Al Ostouni, 40, and Soriana Brisino, 19, were arrested after police officers viewed the clip.

Audio-visual material shows how a educator walks near a girl with her back turned and supporting her body with her small hands. Without further ado, the teacher steps on his little hand and then pushes him back with her leg.

The other teacher violently scolds the minor, hits her head, and leaves.

