Venezuelan immigration wave succumbs to US pressure | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | Dr..

On Tuesday (10.25.2022), the director of the Immigration Office in Panama, Samira Guzin, said that about 900 Venezuelan immigrants who were in a shelter in Panama City have voluntarily returned to their country in recent days on “humanitarian flights”.

The head of the National Migration Service (SNM) said that in these transfers, priority has been given to children and pregnant women who were in a temporary shelter set up by the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Panama.

Gouzin explained that more than 80 children and more than 35 pregnant women have left on these humanitarian flights, so that “only the least vulnerable people, who are with their families, young people remain in the shelter.”

“There are nearly 600 missing people here, some are on their way, many have bought (the plane) ticket from the (diplomatic) mission, many will leave on other types of trips, and there are many donors who come to donate and buy tickets for them,” The official said.

On October 12, the United States released an immigration regulation that states that any Venezuelan who enters this country after crossing the border irregularly between Mexico and Panama will be expelled into Mexican territory.

The measure was announced in the midst of a growing regional migration crisis patented by the unprecedented number of more than 206,000 irregular travelers who have arrived in Panama this year, the vast majority of Venezuelans, en route to North America, after crossing the dangerous border jungle. Darren.

The flow of immigrants is decreasing

The head of the Panama National Border Service, Aurel Ortega, said the Panamanian authorities are already seeing a “significant” drop in the numbers of migrants arriving in the country via the Darien River.

Another effect of the US action is that many Venezuelans who have been in irregular transit choose to return home, resulting in the opening of a temporary shelter in Panama City by the Venezuelan diplomatic mission.

In a meeting with both parliamentarians, the President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, asked the United States for “support” to deal with the historic influx of illegal immigrants arriving in this country on their way to North America.

The Panamanian president said: “Panama is a country with few resources and we support the return of Venezuelans to their country. This year alone, 206,000 migrants passed through the Darien River, of whom 170,000 are Venezuelans. We need support from the United States.” According to the notice.

Panama receives illegal immigrants in transit at the Immigrant Reception (ERM) stations located on the borders with Colombia (south) and Costa Rica (north), where they take their biometric data and provide them with food and medical care, a process that has consumed about $50 million between 2020 and this year, according to official figures. .

gs (efe, panama star)