Venezuela celebrates the 55th anniversary of the founding of ASEAN

With flowers presented in the sarcophagus that preserves the remains of Liberator Simon Bolivar in the National Pantheon, in this capital, the ambassadors of Vietnam and Indonesia, the chargé d’Affairs to Malaysia and the honorary consul of Thailand, member states remember history.

Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Kabaya Rodriguez, congratulated the ASEAN Committee here and emphasized that in the past five decades as an integration mechanism, it has transcended territorial boundaries to become a political, economic and social norm.

Rodriguez also celebrated the joint management of the health emergency stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the deadly disease recovery programs adopted by the association, according to a State Department press release.

He appreciated, in this sense, that these initiatives are an example of how individual interests can be replaced by collective interests in favor of the peoples, a group of countries that have recognized the importance of traveling collectively along the path of progress.

Relations with the Asian Integration Mechanism respond to the Bolivarian government’s interest in strengthening South-South cooperation, as part of the National Plan 2019-2025, which proposes rapprochement with some economic and political integration blocs in Asia and Africa.

ASEAN originated in Thailand in 1967, and consists of Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

ACL / JCD