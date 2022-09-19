Velorosi sentenced OECD employee to 13 years in prison for treason – PMI

(ANSA) – ROME, September 19 – The Supreme Court of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has sentenced a citizen working for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to 13 years in prison. Imprisonment for treason. Interfax reports.



“A judicial commission found Dmitriy Pavlovich Shabanov guilty of a specific crime under Article 335 of the Criminal Code (high treason) and sentenced him to 13 years in prison,” reads the verdict of the Supreme Court.



Earlier, pro-Russians reported the detention of several OSCE monitors among Luhansk citizens suspected of spying for Ukraine’s security services. Shabanov, who was arrested in April, is accused of passing classified information to foreign intelligence services. According to the separatist authorities, Shabanov was recruited in 2016 by a former Ukrainian security service officer of the State Security Department and a CIA agent in Ukraine. (Dealing).

