“Var? To be wrong you have to be really…”

London, England) – Saturday (16:00) day Tottenham From Antonio Conte He will visit Bournemouth with the goal of returning to win the Premier League after two consecutive defeats. Tottenham also veterans of the bluff in the Champions League where Var canceled what could have been the goal of qualifying for the Round of 16 In the Sporting Lisbon match, the episode that led to the expulsion of the former Juventus coach: “I said what I said and didn’t change my mind. The decision was wrong and it hurt us a lot. It’s impossible to make mistakes with Var: you have a screen, you have the time, you can’t go wrong. The Var is a great help to the referees so that they can make the best decisions but they started giving different interpretations – Add – When I’m home and watching another match, once I see the pictures it’s easier for me to make a decision. Instead you see the referees making the opposite decision and at this point you wonder: Either I don’t know football or maybe they are looking at other pictures. You find yourself partying but then you have to wait five minutes for Var to decide, so it’s not football, you’re stopping everyone’s feelings, especially the players. If I’m wrong with Var, you really are… I’m not saying what I think“.