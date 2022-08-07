“Vanlife – On the Road in the Smallest Spaces” on ZDF Live and TV: Episode 23 of The Documentary Magazine

Today, on August 7, 2022, the documentary magazine “Vanlife – On the Road in the Smallest Spaces” can be viewed on TV. You can read all the information about today’s broadcast, live broadcast and frequency here. In addition, all upcoming TV shows are back on “Vanlife – On the Road in the Smallest Space” in public viewing.

On August 7, 2022, the movie “Vanlife – On the Road in the Smallest Space” will be shown on TV. In order not to miss the documentary magazine, you must reach it in time ZDF Playback: The broadcast will be here at 9:03 hour aired. If you prefer to watch TV online: ZDF also offers online live streaming.

“Vanlife – On the Road in the Smallest Spaces” Today on Live and TV: This is what the show is all about

Convertible trucks and campers are more popular than ever. Who are the people who travel around the world in it? What motivates you to live in the smallest of spaces? Jean is actually an investment banker. Then he started expanding the trucks. Because the family of four begins the adventure of a lifetime: a Pan Americana road trip from Canada to South America. The car is not ready yet, and time is running out now. The Bell family was in Spain with a 7.5-ton truck. The family of three has been living in the van since March 2020 and describe themselves as “the busiest hippies in the Ruhr”. Anika is a urologist and worked as a senior consultant for a long time, her husband is a nurse. Tired of the pressures of life, the two are tired of their 240 square foot home and feel completely at home in their simple remote living. So you can simply escape the German winter. Why did the two families decide to live in the smallest spaces while traveling? What are your experiences and what are your plans for the future – especially with children? “37° Leben” delves into the lifestyle of the Vanlife movement. (Source: ZDF, quoted by FUNKE magazines)

Watch “Vanlife – On the Go in the Smallest Spaces” documentary on TV today

Watch “Vanlife – On the Road in the Smallest Space” online: ZDF Media Library and repeat it on TV

You can’t see “Vanlife – On the Road in the Smallest Space” today at 9:03? Take a look at ZDF Media Library. This offers many online TV contributions as video-on-demand for broadcast – also and above all after the respective broadcast on TV. ZDF repeats the phrase “Vanlife – on the road in the smallest space” but also again on TV: Am 12.8.2022 Around 12:45 pm. As a rule, you will find the program online after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs.

“Vanlife – On the road in the smallest of spaces” on TV today: a snapshot of all the info

Date: 07/08/2022 (first broadcast)

in: ZDF

consequence: 23

year of production: 2022

height: 27 minutes (from 9:03 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

HD: yes

More episodes of “Vanlife – On the Road in the Smallest Spaces” on TV

Here you can find out when and where you can watch more episodes of “Vanlife – Unterwegs in the Smallest Space” on TV:

Episode title(s) series consequence Date time Channel Duration Life as multiple characters 1086 8/8/2022 11:55 PM 3 saturday 30 minutes – 1087 8/9/2022 10:15 pm ZDF 30 minutes Borg WG 24 14.8.2022 9:03 am ZDF 27 minutes

Information about the season and episode number is assigned by the respective broadcasters and may differ from the naming in the official episode guides.

