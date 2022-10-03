Van der Poel ends road season and begins Gravel World Championship

Wielerflits reports:

Written by Matthew Singh



Mathieu van der Poel (Albicin – De Koninck) | Photo: Cor Vos

03.10.2022 | (rsn) – According to Wielerflits, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) will not be competing in road racing this season. The Dutchman, whose road world championships in Australia recently ended in disaster after a night at the police station, is planning to start the Gravel World Championships, which take place on August 8 and 9. October in the Veneto region of Italy.

Sunday’s elite men’s race will take place over 190 kilometers from Vincenza to Citadella, and about 75 percent of the track is made up of gravel roads, with little climbing at the start before the second part of the race includes more spacious sections.

Already 27-year-old Van der Paul announced in an interview with GCN at the end of 2021 that he was considering participating in the Gravel World Championships. “Will I win? I don’t know. I’ve never driven a gravel race,” he said at the time. In Veneto, other road specialists such as Greg van Avermaet, Gianni Vermeersch, Zdenek Stebar, Peter Sagan and Daniel Os will now also compete.

After a successful spring with victories at the Tour of Flanders and the start of the Giro d’Italia, Van der Poel has not had much since the Tour de France, which he finished prematurely on the eleventh stage. Despite winning two smaller local races in Belgium in the fall, as well as a GP de Wallonie there, he was knocked off his bike after just 35km at the World Road Championships in Australia after a nightly altercation with two teenagers at the hotel who had to spend a few hours on the track. the police.