Vamping, phubbing, Nomophobia: the diseases that technology causes us (and how to eliminate them)

The advent of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has changed our lives.

On a social, practical and personal level, we act, act or communicate differently. This situation, amplified by the epidemic, has created new dangers in our daily lives. These are the so-called emerging risks.

The main problem is that high exposure to computers, tablets, smartphones, and other technologies has increased levels of negative stress (stress). Specifically, when an asset is in difficulty to adapt to technologies, it is called Technostris.

New risks and their names

In the face of this situation, new risks appear that affect our health, including:

patch: Excessive digital communication poses hours of sleep and cause insomnia.

Getting stuck or stuck using the phone: Disdain for the people around us to prioritize our phones.

Ignoring those around us because we are hanging out on the phone is one of the most common situations and can greatly affect our personal relationships.

Smobbies: Trading position or performing other activities without paying attention For being aware of the smartphone.

Nomophobia: The need to stay in constant contact. We can’t spend 24 hours offline.

Neck text: a group of Diseases in the cervical region Derived from constant counseling on the phone and the adoption of incorrect postures.

All of these risks are associated with an increase in the number of hours we spend in front of a screen and a decrease in physical activity.

A combination of excessive digital connectivity and a sedentary lifestyle and/or overeating is fatalIt ends up causing circulatory, respiratory, musculoskeletal, or even mental problems. See also Nier Replicant unveils a new trailer at the game's awards ceremony

This has contributed to the fact that we have gone from being afraid of infectious and sexually transmitted diseases to being easy prey for them Chronic noncommunicable diseases. These diseases are not contagious, but it is our lifestyle (a cultural aspect) that promotes their spread.

Some changes in attitude

We cannot erase social and labor demands with the stroke of a pen. But we can change our attitude towards these demands. Here are some suggestions for dealing with technostress:

Long periods of time spent in front of computers or our cell phones can lead to physical problems, such as diseases of the neck and cervix.

Identify the sources that generate stress, i.e. stressors that cause a change in our state of well-being. Find out what causes us stress It’s the first step to being able to face it.

Be aware of activities that release stress. Each of us should know the activities that allow us to completely forget about the rest of the situations that generate stress: sports, culture, family, friends, etc.

Look for physical activation. Daily demands shift towards the mental aspect, so it is important to strive to compensate for this mental effort with physical activity. This same effort will help us deal with a sedentary lifestyle and the associated musculoskeletal problems. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. This activity is at least understood as walking at a high pace or as light jogging. See also Hasbro Celebrates Super Mario's 35th Anniversary With Monopoly And Jenga

Practice the digital class. The excessive interdependence in which we live breeds dependency. We must be able to find oases that free us from the excess of information, Leave room for our minds to recharge.

The author says that exercising regularly or seeking help from family and friends to reduce exposure time to techniques are ways to ensure our health.

Look for support. Family, friends or co-workers, communication and social interaction are good tools for managing technical stress.

Planning, organizing and self-knowledge. Being prepared to face stressful situations, organizing our lives and knowing our strengths and weaknesses makes us more resilient.

Stress is defined as the mismatch between demands and capabilities. Therefore, if we are able to know and improve our abilities, we will be able to better withstand the stressful situations we face on a daily basis.

Adapting to change We are allowed to evolve and survive as a species. In a time when changes are constant, we need this adaptation more than ever.

* Ivan Fernández Suárez is Professor of the Master’s Degree in Occupational Risk Prevention at the International University of La Rioja (Spain).