Valencia leaves Switzerland: this will be the end of the ‘phase’

The mission left the Focus Hotel this afternoon With the new bus to put it Heading to StuttgartWhere will the team play? Next game of the season against Stuttgardobefore returning to Valencia to continue working at Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna.

The team will work next week in Valenciaand won’t even be Next Saturday July 30th when they will play the next match on English soil against the historic Nottingham Forest At 6:00 pm this will be the fourth “test” before the start of LaLiga against Girona, and after that the Valencia team They will return to Turia to face CD Castellón Wednesday, August 3 at 8:45 p.m., in a match marking the centenary of Team Alpinegro. Pre-season against Atalanta ends at Trofeu Taronja On August 6 at 9:00 pm.

Fans, excited about Valencia at Gattuso

The Valencians did not want to miss the beginning of the new era From this Valencia by Gennaro Gattuso in Switzerland. Hobby He accompanied the team in the first two games of the pre-season period, where there was an air of hope For what is to come, which is that the game and the ambition of the team invite us to think positively. The Valencia team started in a great way With a commitment from the Italian coach very different from what Valenciansta has been accustomed to in recent years, and that is above all, Awakened enthusiasm and optimism among the masses.