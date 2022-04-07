Using a keynote video, they charged the two police officers and the inspector with the violent operation of Mitri at 900

The Policemen and my traffic inspector participate in Violent operation from miter up to 900 In December last year He was indicted on Wednesday about crimes Ideological falsehood and illegal restrictions.

This was ordered by Judge Florentino Malaponte after accepting the indictment of Attorney General Gonzalo Fernandez Bossi. judge’s order Freedom of the accused with a code of conduct Such as the monthly signature in the Judicial Administration Office, prohibiting approaching and leaving the country.

Police officers were accused of crimes Abuse of power, ideological falsehood From a tightened public instrument.

Municipal agent accused ideological falsehood From an aggravated public instrument, complete and as co-author, two facts, in real competition.

At the end of the hearing, the prosecutor confirmed that he had met ‘Lots of evidence’ From event time in December until now.

Among other evidence, a video of a commercial place has been incorporated into the investigation where it can be noted that “the statements made by the inspector both on the record and when conducting the interview They don’t agree with what really happened“.

The Contribution of security cameras He was decisive in his attribution to the three clients.

Fernandez Bossi said the two cops assigned Mitri at 900 hours An argument between the victim and a transit employee Which he objected with a fine for parking his car improperly.

Getting to the placeThey abuse their power without trying to mediate a disputeThey violently beat the victim, took him by the neck from behind, and made him trip over the sidewalk.”

Then agents made Different punches for the body In the man’s left eye. In the second police station, the two accused continued to assault different parts of the body.

Finally, the police Made false statements in the proceedingsregarding the presumed resistance of the victim.