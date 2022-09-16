USA wins and tops Davis Cup group

Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz won their singles matches to help the United States beat Kazakhstan 2-1 and take the top of the group in the Davis Cup Finals on Thursday.

The Americans will effectively secure their ticket to the quarter-finals with two wins from two Group D games.

Paul beat Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1 6-4 before Fritz beat Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6) 1-6 6-3. In doing so, the Americans achieved an insurmountable advantage in Glasgow. Bublik and Alexander Nedovsov later defeated the duo of Rajiv Ram and Jack Sock 6-2, 7-6 (6).

The Americans are now waiting to see if the Netherlands will beat the British team on Friday. The British need a win after losing on Wednesday to the United States, who will meet the Dutch on Saturday.

Australia came from behind to beat France 2-1 in Group C in Hamburg, Germany.

Richard Gasquet gave France the lead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jason Kubler, but Alex de Minaur tied the series with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over Benjamin Ponzi. The duo of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell pulled off the victory, defeating Nicholas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknik 6-4, 6-4.

The Australians top the table with two wins over Germany, who will face Belgium on Friday. The French national team lost on Wednesday to Germany.

Also on Thursday, Serbia beat South Korea 2-1 in Group B in Valencia and Croatia beat Sweden 2-1 in Group A in Bologna, Italy.