USA: This is how revenue increased after Trump cut corporate tax

The jewel in the crown tax cuts Promoted by Donald Trump and approved by the US Congress in 2017, the major reduction in the overall rate of corporate taxThat rose from 35% to 21%. The then-president’s strategy was to stop being the developed country that imposes the most taxes on business profits and move to a more moderate corporate tax model in the country.

In addition to this reduction in the reference rate, Trump also proposed amending the depreciation rules to Allow companies to deduct their investment automatically and instantly. so what explained To this newspaper the famous economist and tax expert Arthur B. Laffer, who was one of the main architects of the tax reform that was later approved.

In just two years, the effect of the tax cut It was already clear. Business investment has responded very positively to the new tax framework and has seen an increase of 9%. Wages also accelerated its growth, with an increase of $5,000 per family, which confirms this The direct effect of this tax on income of workers. finally, The tax collection obtained through this route was not only reduced in the short term, but also increased from 1.4% to 1.7% of GDP.which is a 21% improvement consistent with the effect described by Laffer curve.

medium term effects

Needless to say, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on Western economies, and has left holes in the bottom lines of millions of businesses. The US has not been immune to this trend, yet the tax revenue figure recorded in 2021 is practically the same as the figure estimated in 2017, before the tax cut.

Related



Thus, the corporate tax generated about 375 thousand million dollars, which is equivalent to its value was expected The Congressional Budget Office under a scenario in which the overall rate was 35% and there was no automatic depreciation of business investments. In fact, The official body’s estimates were based on the fact that Trump’s tax cuts would reduce tax revenue by $130,000 millionso that the behavior of collection was quite different from what was expected, as there was practically no change in what was obtained, but with much lower taxes and an economy benefiting from more investment and better wages.