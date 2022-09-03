USA: They arrested a man who stole a plane and threatened to crash it (+ video)

Walmart and another store have been evacuated for security.

Mississippi authorities said they raised the alert after a man said to have stolen a small plane flew over it on Saturday, threatened to crash it and landed and was arrested.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that “the situation has been resolved and no one was injured.” He thanked the law enforcement agencies that helped bring down the pilot.

The plane began flying over Tupelo, Mississippi, around 5 a.m. and remained in the air for more than five hours, flying over Tupelo and another nearby community.

Connie Strickland, a Benton County Sheriff’s Officer, said the plane had landed and the pilot was in police custody.

Hours earlier, the Tupelo Police Department stated on its Facebook page that a local Walmart store and a nearby store had been evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities believe the plane – a Beechcraft King Air C90A – was stolen and are working to determine if the pilot who threatened to crash it was an employee of a local airport, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Several federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, were involved in the investigation and are working to discern an individual’s motive.

🇺🇸🛩 For more than 5 hours, pilot of a small plane in #MississippiAnd the #United State He flew in circles and threatened to collide with # Walmart.

In the end, the plane landed and the authorities arrested the man. pic.twitter.com/SuS8rz6GR3 – The Mexico Post (@MexicoPost) September 3, 2022

