USA: Oversupply of airline chairs makes tickets cheaper

Ticket prices in the US have fallen due to an oversupply of seats in the country, so they are expected to continue to fall in the fall, i.e. between September and October, rates will be an average of US$238, 37% lower than in May when they offered higher a plus.

“If you’re looking for a bargain for air travel, this is the place now,” Hayley Berg, chief economist at travel site Huber, told CBS News. Similarly, he stated that according to Labor Department data, airfares fell 7.8% in July compared to June, down 1.8% from the peak in May.

However, the economist warned that this fall in prices will be in the fall and for a short time because in the winter they will rise again. “Even though prices have gone down since they peaked earlier this summer, above $400, they are still relatively high,” Berg said, adding, “Prices will probably go down a bit between now and mid-October. You’ll want to book a flight. Your leave for the second week of October.

As mentioned REPORTUR.usin the face of the crisis created by flight cancellations and delays, the Department of Transportation can take strong action against airlines, given the claim of Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who also complained about the increase in domestic airfares. (USA: DOT asks to fine airlines for delays and fees).