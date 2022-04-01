USA: Opinions are divided over the “March of the Flag” | Knowledge and the environment | DW

His opponents say that US President Trump does not care much about the results of modern science. His attacks on scientists and his denials of climate change alarmed researchers around the world for months.

This coming April 22 for Science, researchers are coming out of their labs and universities to demand more recognition for science. For some academics, it goes without saying that they champion research and the future of their discipline. Others question the demonstration’s intentions: it may push researchers into a dubious position as political activists.

The first women, then the researchers

After the global Women’s March, it was clear to New Yorker Caroline Weinberg that, as a healthcare researcher, she did not want to be banned by the new US government. As no president has preceded him, Trump has shown that he resists the facts and findings of modern science, for example on climate change, environmental protection or food safety.

Caroline Weinberg and other researchers breathed on the Twitter SMS service. Shortly thereafter, the idea for a “March of the Flag” was born: “A lot of people thought of taking to the streets for the flag, and the protest took shape online,” recalls Weinberg, who is now responsible for organizing the March of Science in Washington, DC.

The March of Science quickly became a viral success. In a few hours, the number of followers increased from 100 to more than 30,000. The Twitter account now has over 345,000 followers.

Will the “March of the Flag” be as powerful as the Earth Day protests?

Earth Day protest

The president of the World Earth Day Network, Kathleen Rogers, also became aware of the planned protest and soon joined Caroline Weinberg’s team. The Washington, DC-based organization has noted with great dismay the new US administration’s radical stance on science and technology in recent months. “More and more serious accusations have been made against the scientific community,” Rogers explains. “Researchers in the United States are accused of being dubious and liars.” “Your work is not taken seriously and is denounced as politically biased.” Rogers sees the demonstration as an important reaction from scientists and concerned citizens, and thus supports the protest taking place on International Earth Day.

critical voices

On the other hand, some critics of the rank of science condemn the project: they see a lot of problematic and political fervor behind it. Jerry Quinn, professor of biology at the University of Chicago, comments: “This march of science has turned into a protest for social justice in so short a time. Putting the research behind is completely wrong.”

Jerry Quinn is skeptical of the “March of Science.”

Quinn is not sure if he would take part in the demonstration: “Initially the organizers weren’t really clear about their message. It deterred a lot of people,” he says. In his view, the scientific subjects of the event will be used to demonstrate against some parties. This puts researchers and their work in a bad light in public.

Just a matter of money

Sterling Burnett, an associate researcher in energy and the environment at the Heartland Institute in Chicago, is critical of the intentions of the organizers and protesters: “After the change of government, climate researchers are concerned about funding their research. It’s the only reason they’re taking it back to the streets,” he says. They want money. And when budgets are cut, they claim that politicians will attack them.” The institute where Burnett works is as skeptical about climate change as Trump.

For Burnett, the protest reflects the discontent of climate researchers across the country: “For them, it’s not about Donald Trump attacking science. It’s about the fact that he doesn’t share their opinions and therefore wants to promote other branches of research. Money is running out — it goes against the tide.”

For entrepreneur Carolyn Weinberg, this argument simply isn’t thought enough: “Actually: Financial support is important,” she says. “But protest goes much beyond that. We are fighting for our future, for the future of our planet. If that’s not a reason to fight, I can’t think of anything worth fighting for.” It will not remain without consequences if policymakers ignore the scientific facts in politics: “We all live on the same planet and share the same risks if the policy is discredited,” says Weinberg.

Keep the big picture in mind

Other researchers simply doubt that the protest march will have much of an impact in the United States: “Protesters will not reach the people their message is intended for,” comments Robert Young, a coastal scholar at Western Carolina University. I don’t know how to get to the President, but the demonstration will certainly do nothing.

The Pessimistic Position: Researcher Robert Young

Instead, a lot of work is needed to bring about change: “Scientists have to get their message across to people and draw attention to current problems in personal dialogue,” Young explains. The focus should be on the entire population, especially in rural areas where many skeptics live. These are important groups of voters who can make a difference with their vote.

That’s exactly what’s on the agenda for those responsible for the “March of the Flag,” says Weinberg, who watches the time after the rally. “In the long term, we plan for an organization focused on scientific education, enlightenment and advocacy. With this we want to create a convergence between science and population, stimulate dialogue and re-awaken greater trust in research.”

Weinberg and her team are in close contact with scientific institutions across the country, who are working with them to bring about sustainable changes in society and are also supporting the upcoming rally on Saturday. These include groups important to the US science scene such as the AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science), the Earth Day Network, and the Science Debate dialogue platform. The March of the Flag will take place on April 22nd not only in Washington, D.C., but in many cities around the world. In Germany, scholars and supporters are taking to the streets in Berlin, Munich, Heidelberg and Dresden, among other places.

Caroline Weinberg is still fascinated by the ball she launched with her colleagues at the end of January: “It’s inspiring that so many people share the same passion for change and will protest with us. Hopefully the motivations for protest will be felt long after April 22.”