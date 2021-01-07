USA Liveticker: Four dead in riots at the Washington Capitol

Police: A person shot at the Capitol

After supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, one person there was injured. Police Chief Robert Conte told a news conference on Wednesday that he was “a civilian” and no further details were known yet.

Conte said that after Trump appeared before his supporters on Wednesday at lunchtime, a “large crowd” headed to the Capitol. Protesters broke through barriers and entered the Capitol grounds. The demonstrators’ behavior towards the police was “violent.”

Conte said, “It was clear that the crowd was intending to harm our officers by using chemicals that irritating the police to force them into the United States Capitol Building. He referred to the night curfew imposed, which was in effect from 6 pm (local time / 0.00 CET) until It is 6 am the next morning Anyone who fails to do so risks arrest.

Conte stressed that the protests were not peaceful, but rather “illegal inflammatory actions” by the demonstrators. Those responsible will be held accountable. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said police had been sent from the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia. Police from New Jersey will also support the Metropolitan Police.