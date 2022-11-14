USA: Democrats retain control of the Senate after the upcoming midterm elections | international

The Democratic Party has retained control of the Senate as former President Donald Trump prepares to announce a new nomination for the White House in 2024. Democrats can still win the seat in Georgia, where the runoff will take place on December 6.

Television networks announced that Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto retained the Nevada Senate seat, thus The ruling party retains fifty of the 100 seats in that room, Necessary to get a majority, because the cum Kamala Harris It has breaking strength.

Biden celebrated the result from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where he is attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. “I feel good and look forward to the next two years,” he said, stressing that after that he goes politically “stronger” to the meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The networks had already predicted the re-election of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona on Friday.

The Republicans who failed “Red Wave” Expected in this traditionally unfavorable midterm elections for the ruling party, But it seems that they are able to regain a majority in the House of Representatives.

They had already predicted that they would use this advantage in the House of Representatives to launch parliamentary investigations against the Biden administration and its associates.

But without the Senate, the Republican opposition would not be able to pass anti-government laws or block the appointments of judges, ambassadors, and government officials.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was quick to celebrate his party’s victory, tweeting that the result was “proof” of the Democrats’ gains.

According to NBC News, Republicans will get a majority of just five seats, 220 to 215.

However, there are about 20 elections left that have not announced the result yet, especially in California.