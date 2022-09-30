US trusts ‘strong’ Brazilian electoral institutions

Washington, 30 September. US Secretary of State Anthony Bleiken said on Friday he had confidence in Brazil’s “strong” electoral institutions ahead of next Sunday’s elections, in which President Jair Bolsonaro questioned whether he would admit an eventual defeat.

“Brazil has very strong democratic institutions, including very strong electoral institutions. It has shown that many times and we hope that will be the case in the elections this weekend,” Blinken told a news conference in Washington.

The US diplomatic leader did not want to give further details because he said he did not want to get involved in “another country’s election”.

All polls consider former left-wing president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva the frontrunner, with about 45% intent to vote, compared to the 30% that the far-right Bolsonaro would receive.

Lula needs to get more than 50% of the vote to win the first round on Sunday, and if not, the candidates with the most votes will have to take a second vote on October 30.

The opposition fears that the Brazilian far-right leader will not recognize the election result in case of defeat.

Bolsonaro has raised the specter of poll fraud in recent months, despite the fact that there has been no complaint against Brazil’s electronic voting system since its implementation in 1996. EFE

