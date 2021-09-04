US tech companies revolt against abortion restrictions in Texas

A website that was seeking data from the public to enforce new abortion restrictions in Texas was called upon to find another company to host it or to stop being present on the network.

Similarly, app companies like Uber, Lift or Tinder have also questioned Texas regulations and promised to help those affected by them.

prolifewhistleblower.com was created by the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life to collect anonymous complaints against those who violate the law prohibiting termination of pregnancy after six weeks of pregnancy, while many women still do not know they are pregnant.

According to the law, Texans can sue anyone who provides or is suspected of facilitating an abortion, with rewards of $10,000 if they win a civil case.

The site’s provider, GoDaddy, said in a statement to AFP on Friday that the anti-abortion page “has 24 hours to move to another provider.”

According to GoDaddy’s terms, users cannot collect information from individuals without their consent.

Texas Right to Life states on its website that it will “ensure that lawbreakers are held accountable for their actions.”

The page adds, “Report any person or entity that aids or abets (or attempts to aid or abet) an illegal abortion in Texas.”

Kimberlyn Schwartz, director of communications for Texas Right to Life, told AFP that the site was in the process of moving to a new service provider and expected to be back on the web within the next 48 hours.

Schwartz warned: “They will not silence us … We are not afraid of the mob. We will not back down.”

– Drivers fend for themselves –

Rider services Uber and Lyft sounded alarms Friday in the face of the law’s potential ramifications for their drivers, as it “threatens to penalize drivers for taking them where they need to go,” Lyft warned in a blog post.

Lyft has announced the creation of a Drivers Legal Defense Fund that covers 100% of the legal costs of drivers sued under the new law for providing rides on the platform.

“This law conflicts with the fundamental privacy rights of individuals, with the rules of our community, the spirit of car sharing and with our values ​​as a company,” the company added.

“Imagine you are a pregnant woman trying to get to a medical appointment and not knowing if her driver will cancel the trip for fear of breaking the law.”

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi praised Lyft’s decision, saying his company would likewise cover the legal costs related to the law for any driver.

Earlier in the week, the company behind the Bumble app announced the creation of a fund to support women who want to have an abortion in Texas.

Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Grup, the company that owns Tinder and other dating apps, told his employees about creating a fund to help his employees or their dependents pay for health treatment necessary due to the law.

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday formally refused to block the law, the biggest blow to abortion rights in the country in 50 years.

