US sends two warships through Taiwan Strait after Pelosi’s trip

(CNN) – Two US Navy warships have entered the Taiwan Strait, the first US sea crossing in the waterway since tensions escalated between the United States and China this month over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

The US Seventh Fleet said in a statement that the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville made the trip on Sunday “through waters where freedom of navigation and overflight on the high seas apply in accordance with international law.”

He said the crossing was “underway” and “so far there has been no interference from foreign military forces.”

“These ships (transit) through a passage in the strait beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal nation. The transit of ships through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates America’s commitment to creating a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates wherever international law allows.”

The Chinese Army’s Eastern Theater Command said it was monitoring the two ships and was on high alert and was “ready to thwart any provocation.”

The strait is a 180-kilometer stretch of water separating the autonomous island of Taiwan from mainland China.

Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan even though China’s ruling Communist Party has never controlled the island, and regards the strait as part of its “inland waters”.

But the US Navy says most of the strait is in international waters.

The Navy cites international law that defines territorial waters as extending 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) from a country’s coast and regularly sends its warships through the strait in what it calls freedom of navigation operations, including recent trips by destroyers. Guided missile USS Penfold The USS Port Royal.

Those crossings provoked angry reactions from Beijing.

“Repeated provocations and bragging rights of the United States fully demonstrate that they are destroying peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and causing security risks in the Taiwan Strait,” said Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater of the People’s Liberation Army. Driving, after crossing Benfold on July 19.

Beijing has stepped up military exercises in the strait and the sky above it, following Pelosi’s visit to the island earlier this month.

Minutes after Pelosi landed in Taiwan on August 2, the People’s Liberation Army announced four days of military exercises in six regions surrounding the island.

The exercises included launching ballistic missiles into the waters around Taiwan, several Chinese warships sailing into the Taiwan Strait, and dozens of People’s Liberation Army combat aircraft breaching the center line, the midway point between mainland China and Taiwan, which Beijing says it does not recognize but has done so far. Respectable.

Since these exercises officially ended, Chinese People’s Liberation Army combat aircraft have continued to cross the center line every day, usually in double-digit numbers, according to Taiwan Defense Ministry statistics. As of August 8, the exercises were announced in the last four days of the night Pelosi landed in Taiwan, until August 22, between five and 21 PLA planes crossed the center line every day.

In July, a month before Pelosi’s flight, Chinese fighter jets crossed the center line only once, an unspecified number of planes, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.

In addition, Taiwan reported that between 5 and 14 People’s Liberation Army warships were seen in the waters around Taiwan.

The People’s Liberation Army exercises continued this week, part of what is usually considered the peak season for Chinese exercises.

China’s Eastern Theater Command said Friday it has conducted “joint combat readiness security patrols and combat exercises with multi-service forces and weapons in waters and airspace” around Taiwan.

The announcement came after U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, became the latest Congressman to visit Taiwan Defying pressure from Beijing, he said, “I will not be intimidated by communist China to turn its back on the island.”

In tweets Friday morning, the US senator, who does not represent the Biden administration, renewed her support for Taiwan.

In one he said, “I will never bow to the Chinese Communist Party.” I will continue to support (Taiwanese) their right to freedom and democracy. He later added, referring to the leader of China, Xi Jinping does not frighten me.

Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, told CNN last week that Beijing’s response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was an “overreaction.”

“We do not believe that there should be a crisis in US-Chinese relations because of the visit and the peaceful visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan … it was an artificial crisis by the government in Beijing,” he added. Burns said in an interview from the US Embassy.

The ambassador said it is now up to the government here in Beijing to convince the rest of the world that it will act peacefully in the future.

“I think there is a lot of concern around the world that China is now a destabilizing factor in the Taiwan Strait and it is not in anyone’s interest,” he said.

Other US officials said Washington would not change the way the US military operates in the region.

“We will continue to fly, navigate and operate where international law permits, consistent with our longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation, and this includes conducting standard air and sea transit through the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks,” Kurt said. Campbell, US President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator, told reporters at the White House on August 12.

Chinese Ambassador to Washington Qin Gang said last week that crossing the United States only serves to escalate tensions.

“I call on American colleagues to exercise restraint and not do anything that would escalate tension,” Chen told reporters in Washington. “If there is any move that harms China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, China will respond.”