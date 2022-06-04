US says China seeks to ‘erase Tiananmen memories’

US diplomat Anthony Blinken said Friday that China is seeking to “erase the memories” of the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square by preventing a vigil in Hong Kong on Saturday, the 33rd anniversary of its founding.

On June 4, 1989 The Chinese Communist regime sent soldiers and tanks to suppress the people who were peacefully demonstrating for democracy in the famous square in Beijing. The topic remains a taboo in mainland China.

Paying tribute to the “brave” protesters, Blinken asserted in a press release that these crackdowns will not be “forgotten.”

“Today, the struggle for democracy and freedom continues to reverberate in Hong Kong, as the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong authorities banned the annual vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen massacre in an attempt to erase the memory of it. DayAs he claimed.

Hong Kong police on Friday closed much of Victoria Park, where a candlelight vigil was held until 2019.

Authorities in the former British colony had previously warned that most meeting places at the famous venue would be closed between Friday night and Sunday dawn.

In the past, Hong Kong was the only Chinese territory where the commemoration and memorialization of the June 4, 1989 victims were tolerated. But the vigil was already banned in 2020 and 2021 in the name of health measures to combat the coronavirus.

“We will continue to expose the atrocities and human rights violations committed by the People’s Republic of China, including in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, and demand accountability.”Blinken said.

China calls on the United Nations to investigate the United States over its recent “racist acts”

On May 30, the Chinese authorities asked the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to investigate the US record in the matter and accused Washington of wanting to “manipulate” the situation.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry said, Hence he requested that a report be investigated and reported on the existing problems with respect to human rights in the United States, where racism is “deeply rooted”.

“Ethnic minorities, including people of African and Asian descent, face racial discrimination on a daily basis”He said before indicating that the visit of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, is exempt from the conditions.

Now it is the United States that criticizes and denigrates Bachelet’s visit to China. From the beginning, it was the United States that insisted that Bachelet visit China, and they are also the ones who set conditions for the visit. ”

In this sense, he noted that the United States “does not care about human rights situations at all,” expressing that it “only wants to use them to discredit and contain China.” “The hypocrisy and political frameworks of the United States have been exposed for a long time,” he added.

Thus, he criticized US history and referred to the “Texas campus shootings”, which were “disheartening.” “It is difficult to guarantee the right to life of the vast majority of people in the United States, including children,” he lamented.

“Since 2001, the country has waged wars in about 80 countries in the name of fighting terrorism, which have killed more than 800,000 people, including about 300,000 civilians,” he said.

* With AFP information.