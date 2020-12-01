US response to Covid in disarray as Atlas resigns of controversial Trump adviser on pandemic – Live Updates | US News

Jeff Roberson and Jim Salter prepared reports for the Associated Press on the Covid situation in Missouri. Talk to Dr. Shane Wilson, who works in a small, 25-bed hospital in the rural northeast corner of the state.

Wilson’s coronavirus routine might look similar to what is found in a large hospital in a big city – he makes his rounds wearing masks and gloves, with zip-top plastic walls between hallways and using hand sanitizer as he gets in and out of every room. But there is one stark difference. Wilson was born and raised in Memphis, a town of just 1,800 people, and Wilson knows most of his patients by their first names.



Dr Shane Wilson, left, talks with Glenn Coyle, a COVID-19 patient as the 68-year-old farmer resides inside the County Hospital of Scotland in Memphis, Missouri.Photo: Jeff Roberson / Associated Press



He visits a woman who was working as a teacher in his school’s gym, and he later recalled laughing one day she caught smoking in school and had him and his friend pick up cigarette butts as punishment. In November, Wilson treated his father, who used to work with his wife in the same hospital. The 74-year-old Wilson has recovered from the virus.

With the average number of new cases in the United States now reaching more than 170,000 every day, they are taking a toll from the largest hospitals all the way to the young, like the County Hospital of Scotland. The tragedy here is smaller, more intimate. Everyone knows everyone.

Memphis is the largest city for miles and miles and people come to the hospital from six surrounding counties. The Scotland County Hospital doctors are already making difficult, often heart-wrenching decisions about who can receive them. Wilson said some moderately ill people have been brought home with oxygen and told us, “If things go wrong, come back, but we don’t have a place to put you and we don’t have a place to take you.”

Meanwhile, the staffing shortage was so severe that the hospital appealed to anyone with healthcare experience, including retirees, to come to work. Already on staff, many have responded, including a woman who works as a licensed practical nurse while studying to become a registered nurse.



The marks on the face of Registered Nurse Shelley Girardine are seen removing a protective mask after performing rounds of the Covid-19 unit at the County Hospital of Scotland. Photo: Jeff Roberson / AP



The hospital’s chief nurse, Elizabeth Goofy, said the nurses work up to 24 additional hours each week. Guffey sometimes sleeps in an office rather than coming home between shifts.

“We’re increasing our energy almost 100% of the time,” said Goofy. “So everything is on the deck.”

She said it is especially difficult to watch friends and relatives suffer from the disease when the vast majority of society still does not take it seriously.

“We spend our time inside caring for these patients, and then we go out and hear people tell us that the disease is a hoax or that it really does not exist,” Goofy said.