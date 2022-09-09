US promotes use of green cards, based on work, before September 30

USCIS has recognized an important fact in recent days.

It turns out that the annual limit for immigrant visas, based on employment, in 2022 is double what is normal. The main reason for this result is the closure of the consulate in most countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

USCIS currently ensures that residents of the country will use the largest number of available work visas in fiscal year 2022. Incidentally, it will expire on September 30.

Official data from USCIS reflects that the annual limit on the use of immigrant visas, based on employment, was 262,288. This number was recorded during the current fiscal year which still means nearly double the usual annual total.

The Department of State (DOS) and USCIS have so far used 19557 work immigrant visas.

Issuance of work visas has exceeded the pre-pandemic average

This happened during the current fiscal year. For example, DOS issued 19,779 work immigrant visas, and USCIS used 175,728 through adjustment of status. These numbers were more than 52% higher than the average recorded before Covid-19.

Something negatively related is that 66,781 immigrant visas remained unused at the end of fiscal year 2021. This is exactly what USCIS intends to prevent at the end of this month.

DOS has determined that the annual employment-based limit for fiscal year 2022 is 281,507. Unused family immigrant visa numbers from fiscal year 2021 are assigned to work-based visas. Still available from the current fiscal year.

As of July 31, the two agencies have combined to use 210,593 work immigrant visas.