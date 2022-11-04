US: Pressure mounts on Elon Musk as brands leave Twitter | Nuclear magnetic resonance | Globalism

US agribusiness giant General Mills on Thursday suspended its advertising spending on Twitter, in another sign of advertisers’ concern about the ambiguous view over content modification by entrepreneur Elon Musk, the platform’s new owner.

We have paused advertising on Twitter. Kelsey Romhilt, a spokeswoman for General Mills, which includes the Cheerios and Hagen-Dazs brands, confirmed to AFP. “We will continue to monitor the development of the situation and evaluate our marketing expenditures”, he added.

Since Friday, a day after the head of Tesla and SpaceX bought Twitter, US automaker General Motors indicated that it was temporarily halting ad payments on that platform.

Similar decisions have been made by Mondelez International, the maker of Oreo cookies, Pfizer and Audi (Volkswagen), the Wall Street Journal said Thursday.

Advertisers, who account for 90% of the social network’s revenue, fear that easing content moderation rules will make the platform inhospitable. Most brands prefer to avoid any association with specific content.

In an effort to reassure the brands, Musk sent them a letter pledging that Twitter will not become a platform.hellish“, “Where unleashed can be given without consequence.”

He also promised to set up a Content Oversight Board, as well as to wait a few weeks before reauthorizing the accounts of some banned figures, such as Donald Trump.

But neither advertisers nor many NGOs seem to be convinced.

The Associations for Defending Democracy and Combating Disinformation have written an open letter to the top 20 Twitter advertisers, including Coca-Cola, Google and Disney, urging them to pressure Elon Musk to stop advertising over concerns the platform is opening up spaces for hate speech or information. misleading.

Source: Agence France-Presse