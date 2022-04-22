US PMI: Recovery slowed in April due to inflationary pressures

(Teleborsa) – Still in expansion stageIn the United States, it accelerated in April 2022 thanks to strong demand from companies. A quick estimate of the PMI prepared by S&P Global puts it at 59.7 points, up from 58.8 points in March and above analyst expectations (58.2 points). The index was confirmed well above the key 50-point threshold, which serves as a watershed between expansion and contraction.

On the other hand, the indicator Services sector. A quick estimate, on the Services PMI, published by S&P Global, puts a value of 54.7, back in April, compared to 58 in March and 58 in the consensus. The PMI . compound Thus, it stands at 55.1 points from the previous 57.7.

“While it remains an indicator of annual GDP growth of around 3%, the April PMI surveys suggest that The recovery loses momentum compared to the strong recovery “It was recorded in March, when the services business in particular was buoyed by the easing of pandemic restrictions in the US and abroad,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

“Many companies continue to report favorable winds in pent-up demand from the pandemic, but companies are also adjusting Increased challenges due to high inflation The pressure on the cost of living, as well as ongoing supply chain delays and labor constraints – explained – these headwinds, as well as growing concerns about the economic outlook and monetary tightening, mean Sharp drop in confidence of companies regarding the outlook in April.”

