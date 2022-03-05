US players support Barlow Kon

The Women’s national team From United State Friday endorsed the nomination Cindy Barlow Kon He was re-elected president of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), arguing that the former player had what it took to push the sport forward.

Barlow Cohn confronts the former president of the American Federation Charles CorderoAnd the who resigned under pressure two years ago After a gender discrimination lawsuit, it claimed that the US men’s team had a higher level of responsibility than the women’s team and that their job required more skill based on speed and strength. He succeeded Barlow Con Cordero, who was then Vice President.

“The NFL needs a leader who will lead our sport forward, not backward. That’s why we support Cindy Barlow-Cohn’s election to the presidency,” the players said in a statement on the eve of the election in Atlanta.

“We respect Cindy’s integrity, her passion for the game as a player and former coach, her hands-on approach as a business leader, and her commitment to her players at all levels, from our national teams to the grassroots.”

This is the transition time for the US women’s national team, Which last month resolved their years-long dispute over equal pay.

The players said the agreement shows that Barlow-Kohn understands the work that needs to be done to continue creating equality, implementing fair structures and improving protections for players of all ages. “Our recent settlement agreement for equal pay and working conditions between the men’s and women’s national teams shows their commitment to the business,” they said.

The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2026, while the Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

