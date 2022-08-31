US Open Tonight: How to watch Round Two matches live on TV | Sports

day 3 of US Open.

There were also a lot of tennis matches on Wednesday. The day begins in New York with the second round matches and with it some stars again. Featuring: Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios and Cory Goff. Serena Williams and Daniel Medvedev will also play during the night. But where are the games broadcast on TV?

it’s clear: It is true that the stars appear. Tennis matches at the US Open took place on Wednesday without German participation. The focus is on international stars, and on top of them is Serena Williams. The 23-time champion of the USA will meet second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the farewell tournament in the second round. It may be Williams’ last singles appearance on the big tennis scene.

In the men’s category, Russian title defender Daniil Medvedev wants to prove his strength from a first-round match once again against France’s Arthur Rinderknech. In addition, Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios from Australia will meet Benjamin Ponzi of France in the second round.

Round two live on TV

Tournament TV rights included Eurosport. By subscribing to Eurosport Player (6.99 € per month), you can follow the full coverage of the US Open live. Moreover dazn (Announcement) The tournament will be broadcast on TV in cooperation with Eurosport.

In the BILD.de live bar you can follow both men’s singles and women’s singles live.

▶ ︎ Andy Murray – Emilio Nava (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

▶ ︎ Madison Keys vs. Camila Giorgi (Tuesday, 6:15 pm)

▶ ︎ Nick Kyrgios – Benjamin Ponzi (Tuesday, 7.30 p.m.)

▶ ︎ Elena Ross vs. Corey Gauff (Tuesday, 8 p.m.)

▶ ︎ Serena Williams vs. Annette Kontaveit (Wednesday, 1 a.m.)

▶ ︎ Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Rinderknech (Wednesday, 2.15 am).