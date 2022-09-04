US Open Tennis Championship from 16 results

Here are the results of the round of 16 matches at the US Open, the last major tournament of the season, which takes place in Flushing Meadows, New York:
— Men’s
– Sunday:
Matteo Berrettini (ITA/N.13) beat Alejandro Davidovic (Spain) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Casper Ruud (NOR/N.5) vs Corentin Mottet (France) 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2
7:00 pm local time (11:00 pm GMT):
Daniel Medvedev (x1) vs Nick Kyrgios (Australia x 23)
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12) vs. Karen Khachanov (x27)
– Monday:
Ilya Ivashka (BLR) – Jannik Sinner (ITA x11)
Marin Cilic (CRO x15) – Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3)
Cameron Norrie (GBR x7) vs. Andrey Rublev (x9)
Francis Tiafoe (USA x 22) – Rafael Nadal (Spain x 2)
— Women
– Sunday:
Caroline Garcia (France x 17) – Alison Riske Amritraj (USA x 29) (at stake)
Later:
Zhang Shuai (China) – Coco Gauff (US x 12)
Ons Jabeur (TUN x5) vs. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x18)
Lyudmila Samsonova (Russia) – Agla Tomljanovic (Australia)
– Monday:
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) – Jules Niemeyer (Germany)
Petra Kvitova (CZ x21) vs Jessica Pegula (USA x8)
Victoria Azarenka (BLR x26) – Karolina Pliskova (CZE x22)
Daniel Collins (USA x 19) vs. Arina Sabalenka (BLR x 6)
bds / gbv / ol
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.