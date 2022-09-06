US Open: Rudd guarantees Norwegian premiere

Ruud only struggled in the third set in the quarter-final against Brittney. The Norwegian won the first set quickly thanks to a two-time break, in the second the Norwegian missed three set pieces at 5:2 and his opponent, who was stronger, delayed the set loss to 4:6. In the third round, it all looked as if Berrettini would win a set when he led 5:2 He missed two breaks and put the points at 5:3. Rudd saved himself in a tiebreaker, which he won 7:4.

“I didn’t start a game well at all,” Rudd said on the court, then had to calm himself down a bit. “Sometimes you can get a little excited and think you can walk on water.” Ruud will now meet either Wimbledon finalist of Australia, Nick Kyrgios of Australia or Russia’s Karen Khachanov at Flushing Meadows.

He now has the finalist at this year’s Roland Garros from Oslo in his hands so he can climb to the tennis throne after this week. Because after eliminating Daniil Medvedev, reaching the final in New York may be enough for him, if Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz also succeeds, he should win the title. “Of course he motivated a little more. Of course I will try to do that,” said Ruud. By the way, if both Ruud and Alcaraz miss the final, Rafael Nadal, who failed in the round of 16, goes back to first place.

US Open in New York

(US, $27915,200, hard court)

Men’s Singles

Quarter-final board: Nick Kyrgios (AUS/23) Karen Khachanov (RUS / 27) -: – -: – -: – Casper Rod (NOR/5) Matteo Berrettini (ITA/13) 6:1 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/3) Yannick Sener (ITA/11) -: – -: – -: – Andrei Rublev (RUS/9) Francis Tiafoe (US / 22) -: – -: – -: –

