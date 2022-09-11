US Open | Iga Swiatek had a hit in the US against Ons Jabeur to win the title

In another grueling performance in a final match, young Polish tennis player Iga Swietic defeated Tunisia’s Anas Jabeur on Saturday to win her first US Open title and third major slam of her career.

World number one Swiatek overtook Jaber, who will take second place on Monday6-2 7-6 (7/5) in 1 hour 51 minutes of play on Central Court in Flushing Meadows (New York).

The 21-year-old Poland’s claycourt double champion at Roland Garros (2020 and 2022) remains a tough one in the finals, racking up full wins in her last 10 matches without dropping a single set.

“It’s something I didn’t expect and it’s also a confirmation to me that the sky is the limit,” Swiatek said of his first major title on another surface, the New York Steel Course.

“I had to be focused and this tournament was really tough because New York is so loud.So crazy, there are so many temptations in the city, that inspire the people you meet. It’s really unbelievable to me and I’m so proud to manage it mentally.”

On the other hand, Gaber, the runner-up in July at Wimbledon, squandered her second chance to be the first Arab and African tennis player to lift the Grand Slam title.

The 28-year-old Tunisian beat off an impressive start from Swiatek, who took the first set in half an hour.planting the fight in the second until the imposition of a “tie-break”, where he gained a 4-5 advantage.

“I really tried, but Iga didn’t make it easy for me,” he admitted.

“I’m sure I’ll be in the final again,” she confirmed at the press conference. “Sure, I want to win a Grand Slam just to show that it’s possible for someone who comes from my country, from my continent, to get that title.”

new power

After losing to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon, Jaber starred in an amazing tour in New York where he only dropped one set In six games.

The first African to compete for the US Open Cup, Jabeur couldn’t beat Swiatek who advanced through the tournament low.

The Pole had just come out of the third round at Wimbledon and a secret stint in the hard-court tournaments led to her brilliant start to the year, claiming six titles, including her second Roland Garros.

But in the deciding match, Swiatek wore his more devastating version and added a second Grand Slam trophy to his display case.

In a women’s circuit with no apparent dominance since Serena Williams’ decline, Swiatek was the first to win two Grand Slam titles in the same season since 2016.

In Serena’s Farewell Championship, Swiatek was also the first player to win seven titles in one year. Since the American star achieved it in 2014.

failed return

Ignoring the pressure, Jaber walked to the ground smiling and waving to the crowd while Swiatek continued his ritual of focusing on hard rock through his headphones.

His start to the match was just as strong. In the blink of an eye Swiatek was 3-0 up.

Jaber, his arm folded inward and quickly overpowered by Swiatek’s leg and punches, took a deep breath. He delivered two stunning parallel blows with which he began to loosen up.

The reaction was a mirage, and the pole scored the first round in half an hour.

Jaber also found no answers to his opponent’s tennis hurricane at the start of the second set, dropping the racket several times in desperation.

Swiatek didn’t let her raise her head and sent her To the first half with a 3-0 advantage, forcing the Tunisian to take more risks and achieve the knockout Restore confidence.

Jaber tied 4-4 and had up to three breaks and runs to win the set.

Although Swiatek got away with the situation, Jabeur later held the match point and forced the tiebreak to the delight of the fans, who were eager to try the third set.

In a very tense tiebreak, the Tunisian led 4-5 but two errors ruled her second loss in a major final and allowed Swiatek to cement her place as the new authority in women’s tennis.

“I’m very glad it’s not cash,” the Pole joked upon receiving a check for $2.6 million for the winner.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Norway’s Casper Ruud will play the final on Sunday. The winner would lift his first Grand Slam title and also become a new number one in the ATP.