US offers $10 million reward to Russian agents accused of cyberattacks

United State It offered $10 million in bounties on Tuesday to six Russian military intelligence agents accused of cyber attacks that devastated businesses around the world in 2017.

A federal grand jury in the United States indicted six Russians affiliated with GRU 74455 in October with committing a series of cyber attacks, including one on Russia’s power grid. Ukraine.

Given that customers may be in Russia, their extradition seems out of the question. However, the county administration He said he would offer up to $10 million for information that could help arrest and prosecute any of the six.

The State Department said in a statement that the individuals were part of the 2017 attack known as NotPetyawhich targeted companies around the world, damaged computers in hospitals in the United States, and caused losses of close to $1,000 million, authorities estimated.

The Kremlin He rejected the accusations against army agents for allegedly launching a “Russianphobia” campaign.

intelligence unit GRU Russia has been accused of a series of cyber attacks around the world, including interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

rrg