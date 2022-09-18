US-Mexico Immigration: Video of Dozens of Migrants Crossing the Border into the US

Immigration is one of the issues between Mexico and the United States. Photo: Cuartoscuro / Archive

The immigration Is one of the issues on the bilateral agenda between United States and MexicoBut the flow of migrants between the border between the two countries is still high. A drone, using thermal cameras, captured more than 400 people who were illegally crossing into the United States through one of the unauthorized crossings in the area.

In the pictures you can see hundreds of people crossing Eagle Pass, Texas, United StatesIllegally, according to the TV network Fox Newsthat share photos on social networks.

More More video of our new brand Tweet embed Drone flying at night with thermal imaging from early this morning. In just 2 hours in Eagle Pass, Texas morning we saw 3 big groups totaling 500+ crossing illegally at three points.

450,000+ illegal crossings in this sector so far this year pic.twitter.com/wkKeTcOBGB – Bill Melogen (BillFOXLA) September 16, 2022

Immigrants in the United States

Flags and tears were waved Saturday when about 200 New Yorkers became US citizens on Ellis Island, which has been receiving thousands of immigrants daily.

Citizenship candidates from nearly 60 countries gathered in the great hall of the former immigration station, where about 12 million people entered the United States over six decades in the early 1900s.

The ceremony, the first of its kind on the island since 2016, marked the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution in 1787 and ushered in “Citizenship Week” organized by the government each year.

USCIS reports that 200 new US citizens are part of the 19,000 that will take over this status across the country this week.

Sunlight streamed through the huge arched windows and the excitement was evident as the group swore allegiance to America, less than a mile from the Statue of Liberty.

“This country – your country – welcomes you with all its heart,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told New Americans.

Garland resisted tears as she remembered that her ancestors had fled religious persecution in Eastern Europe. He stated that two of his grandmother’s brothers did not escape and died in the Holocaust.

Before the party, 31-year-old Lovell Brown, from Jamaica, said she was excited

“Now I really feel like I’m part of America,” added Brown, a teacher who has lived in the country since she was 17.