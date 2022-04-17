US lifts sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program

DrThe United States will lift sanctions on Iran’s civilian nuclear programme, which former President Donald Trump has reimposed. A US government spokesman said on Friday that Washington wanted to “facilitate” technical discussions at the final stage of the Vienna nuclear talks, by reinstating Trump’s sanctions relief he suspended in 2020.

Regarding the nuclear negotiations in Vienna, the government representative stressed that reintroducing the waiver should not be understood as a “concession to Iran” or as a sign “that we are close to an agreement.”

The revival of the international nuclear agreement with Iran is currently being negotiated in Vienna. Representatives of Western governments, including Federal Foreign Minister Annalina Barbuk (the Green Party), recently warned urgently against closing the time window for resolving the conflict with Iran. It warned that while core issues remain unresolved in the ongoing negotiations, Iran is “constantly expanding” its nuclear program.

The international nuclear deal aims to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-President Trump and again imposed severe sanctions on Tehran. In 2020, the Trump administration also suspended the waivers of sanctions, which notably affected the Tehran research reactor and the heavy-water Arak reactor.

Under the supervision of international monitors, the Arak reactor has been modified to make plutonium production for military use impossible. Iran has also gradually withdrew from the agreement since the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal.