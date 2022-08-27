US intelligence will assess whether Trump is a danger to the country, according to the media

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27 US intelligence will assess whether the country’s security has been compromised by top-secret documents that former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) stored without permission at his Mar-a-Lago residence, they reported Saturday. and CNN series.

According to these media, the Director of US Intelligence, Avril Haines, sent a letter to a group of lawmakers informing them that her office would conduct an “assessment” of the risks that this could have caused to the security of the United States. From the disclosure of documents in the possession of Trump.

To date, it is not known why the former president had these documents in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) and who has access to their content.

This is the first time that US intelligence has acknowledged that the country’s security may be compromised by the files that Trump had at his Florida mansion that the FBI recovered during an inspection last August 8.

Information released by the Justice Department so far shows that Trump and his entourage can be investigated for three crimes: obstruction of justice, destruction of documents, and violation of the Espionage Act, which carry prison terms.

According to Politico and CNN, Haines sent the letter yesterday and was directed to the chair of the House Government Oversight Committee, Caroline Maloney, and to the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff.

In a statement, Maloney and Schiff praised the US intelligence decision to open an investigation to assess the potential harm to the country’s security and called for the investigation to proceed quickly.

The announcement of the investigation coincides with the publication, on Friday, by order of a judge, of a report justifying the FBI’s search for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion.

The released version of the statement has practically half of the content crossed out, so the most accurate details of the FBI investigation remain unknown.

However, the report reveals that the FBI fears Trump’s withholding of the documents could put the identity of whistleblowers and other sources working with the US government at risk.

Trump responded to the publication of that statement with sarcasm, in an attempt to belittle it. EFE

beats per minute