US House of Representatives approves defense funding

there The Congress He agreed to fund the Israeli missile defense system iron dome at $1 billion. This was reported by the Israeli newspaper “The Times of Israel”. The approval comes after months of delays due to internal political differences. The money will fund the defense system’s interceptor missiles, many of which were used during last year’s conflict against the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip. The House of Representatives also approved an annual Israeli defense grant of $3.8 billion. The Senate will vote on Israel’s aid in the coming days. In a message posted on Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Congress for its “overwhelming commitment to Israel’s security” and for “approving a major security package, including refueling at the Iron Dome. Lifesaving.” He also joined Bennett’s thanks to Israel’s Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, with a letter of gratitude intended to underscore that “the support the State of Israel has received (…) from the US House of Representatives is a testament to the bilateral strategic relationship. A significant increase in funding for non-state security was also included. The purpose in the $1,500 million grant agreement announced yesterday, March 9, by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is profit, a key demand of major Jewish groups over the past year. Iron by Israeli companies, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with the support of the United States, and put into service in 2011. It is considered one of the most advanced defense systems in the world, it uses radars to identify and destroy potential threats before they can cause Damage Ten years after the Iron Dome became operational, Israel now has ten batteries scattered across the country, each with three or four launchers capable of launching 20 interceptor missiles.Then the system underwent developments until originally It is adaptable to naval operations.

