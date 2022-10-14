US Government: Those who cross the border illegally are not entitled to seek asylum

He stated that they are “subject to a judicial obligation to implement the authority of Title 42 at the border.”

“Individuals who appear and cross the border illegally do not have the right to seek asylum and may be returned to Mexico,” Blas Nunez Nieto, acting undersecretary for border policy and immigration at the US Department of Homeland Security, said Thursday.

He mentioned this after Joe Biden’s government announced on Wednesday a new immigration program for Venezuelans, in which they will allow 24,000 Venezuelans to enter as long as they have a sponsor in that country and meet various requirements.

They warned that if they did not comply, they would be deported to Mexico.

In light of this, the official said, these are due to the fact that they are “subject to a judicial obligation to implement the authority of Title 42 at the border, and that this authority takes precedence over our immigration authorities,” the Monitoreamos website reported.

“People who cross into Panama and Mexico will not be eligible, for those who move, I want to say clearly that they are staying where they are, that they are not entering Mexico and they are not trying to cross our border with Mexico or they will not be eligible through this legal process which has many benefits,” Núñez Neto said in a conference call.

“We want to tell all Venezuelans who are considering such a dangerous journey or who are on the road today, not to continue north because they will not be able to enter the border with the United States,” he stressed.

When asked if the United States had a way to ensure that those people who were later returned to Mexico were not deported to Venezuela, where their lives might be in danger, the official evaded the question and attributed the responsibility to President Andres Manuel’s government. Lopez Obrador.

“Obviously the government of Mexico has obligations under international law. This is a question already directed to the Mexican government. I know they have important procedures to verify that if they are going to return someone (not) someone who needs asylum.”

getting informationinstantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/K2WKywMZbKKJ8A1soXAQS6