US extends work permits for immigrants and asylum seekers

Government United State stretched for up to a year and a half immigrants You will be able to work with them work permits Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced Tuesday that it is expired or about to expire.

Currently, immigrants and who requested seek refuge In the state, they can continue to work 180 days once their work permit expires, but that period has now been extended by an additional 360 days to a total of 540 days, USCIS said in a statement.

The new rule will go into effect on Wednesday, May 4th to “avoid employment gaps”. This is at a time when the United States is experiencing a persistent labor shortage, which has prompted the government to announce tens of thousands of additional visas for temporary workers Since last January, many of them are citizens of Central American countries.

“This temporary rule will provide non-citizens eligible for automatic extension the opportunity to maintain employment and provide essential support to their families, while preventing further disruption to US employers,” said USCIS Director Or M Gedo.

as a result of covid-19 pandemic Because of the protracted precarious financial situation, USCIS has accumulated a large number of pending cases and is taking longer than usual to process them. Additionally, in 2021 there was a “sudden surge” in renewal applications, “before USCIS could recover from these operational impacts,” the memo said.

The automatic extension will expire once a final decision is made on Renewal request or when a period of up to 540 days has expired.

Citizenship and Immigration Services has set a goal of processing work permit renewal applications within three months by the end of fiscal year 2023. The fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30 of the following year.