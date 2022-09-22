US expects national crisis with Republican abortion law

Washington- The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have warned that a Republican bill seeking to ban abortions nationwide from the 15th week of pregnancy would endanger women’s health and have serious consequences for doctors.

“If passed and approved, this bill would cause a national health crisis that would endanger the health and lives of women in all 50 states,” said a preliminary analysis of the bill by Jennifer Klein, chair of the Gender Policy Council. The house acquired by the Associated Press.

“It would transform the practice of medicine by sending doctors to prison who, to the best of their knowledge, would perform their duty to care for the sick.”

The measure, introduced last week by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, proposes a nationwide ban, with very few exceptions. Chances of passage of the law are virtually non-existent in the Democratic-majority Congress. It was not immediately endorsed by Republican leaders, and Democrats say it is a worrying sign of what the party will try if it wins control of Congress in November.

Many Americans believe that the constitutional right to abortion, which the Supreme Court has enshrined for nearly half a century, cannot be revoked. But the court’s conservative majority overturned that protection a few months ago.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a nonprofit organization that represents more than 60,000 physicians across the country, outlined its concerns about the bill in a letter to the White House.

“(The) arbitrary limitation of gestational age … is not based on scientific or medical evidence and will significantly interfere with patients’ ability to receive timely medical care, including prenatal care, abortion care, and abortion care,” the organization said.