US-Cyprus: Blinkin meets with his counterpart Kasoulides, focuses on cooperation and Ukraine

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulides, in Washington, DC. The State Department knows. Blinken congratulated Kasoulides on his return to the State Department and affirmed the United States’ commitment to deepening cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus, including through the 3 + 1 mechanism with Greece and Israel. The parties discussed a number of bilateral and regional issues, including the importance of coordinating actions in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The two also stressed the importance of increasing scientific cooperation on issues such as climate change and emerging technology through the upcoming signing of a bilateral science and technology agreement. The Secretary expressed the United States’ continued support for the Cyprus-led and UN-facilitated efforts to reunite the island as a two-zone federation, with political equality for the benefit of all Cypriots.

(The New York Times)

© Agenzia Nova – All rights reserved