US condemns “shameful” prison sentences against Belarusian dissidents

The United States on Monday condemned prison sentences for two Belarusian opposition figures who defied President Alexander Lukashenko.

“The United States condemns the shameful and politically motivated sentences (Monday) of opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Zanak,” the State Department said.

Kolesnikova was sentenced on Monday to 11 years in prison and Zanak to 10 years.

Kolesnikova led unprecedented protests against Lukashenko last year. Zanak is a lawyer and opposition activist.

During the closed trial, authorities accused the couple of violating national security and conspiring to seize power.

“Unfortunately, these rulings are further evidence of the regime’s complete disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the Belarusian people,” the foreign ministry said.

“We reiterate our call for an end to the crackdown on the people of Belarus for exercising human rights inside and outside Belarus, and for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, including Ms. Kolesnikova and Mr. Znak.” added.

Last month, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that expands sanctions imposed since 2006 against large numbers of Belarusian officials, executives and companies.

iba / dw / ec / dg / rsr