US company negotiating to buy Pegasus spyware

Washington, June 14. US defense firm L3Harris is negotiating with Israel’s NSO Group to acquire the rights to the controversial Pegasus cellphone spying program, the use of which in Spain to spy on politicians has sparked controversy.

As the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, the operation will be justified by the financial needs of the NSO Group, and if it ends up shutting it down, L3Harris will limit the use of Pegasus to the United States and its Western partners.

Despite ongoing talks, it is not clear whether the operation will materialize, particularly due to reservations raised by the US government, which considers the program to be a “serious concern” for US security and counterintelligence efforts.

The NSO Group is on the “blacklist” of the US Department of Commerce, which limits its ability to use US technology, and a potential purchase of Pegasus by a US company will not automatically remove it from that list.

The Pegasus case has sparked controversy in Spain since the Canadian Citizens Lab reported that 63 pro-independence politicians and those around them were spied on.

Subsequently, the former director of the Center for National Intelligence (CNI), Paz Esteban, admitted that among the pro-independence leaders who were spied on was the current head of the General, Pierre Aragon, when he was vice president.

The Spanish government also admitted that the phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez were spied on; Defense Minister Margarita Robles, and Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlasca.

Case The Minister of the Presidency, Felix Bolaños, has to testify as a witness before Spanish National Court Judge Jose Luis Calama, who is investigating the case. EFE

