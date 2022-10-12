US companies hold another quarter: profits are still high

Listen to the audio version of the article

Grow a little, but still grow. Corporate America is preparing to unveil its third-quarter balance sheets, as banks begin this week with JP Morgan. And as the specter of the economic crisis and tensions weighed by strong anti-inflation tightening in monetary policy, groups in the S&P 500 could post a modest profit increase, a narrow-range rally of 2.4%, according to the latest-history calculations of the specialist FactSet company.

This would be the weakest performance since the same quarter of 2020, when in times of the pandemic they suffered a 5.7 percent decline. And the mark of shadows that has intensified month after month on the accounts, is a far cry from the roughly 10% expected growth in June. But, in fact, if it is respected for the time being, it will still keep a positive mark. Furthermore, the “law” of historical precedents for surprises can raise that percentage once the season is complete to 6% or 7%.

Similar is the estimate of another leading company in follow-up to expectations, Refinitiv, which expects quarterly earnings increases of 4.1%, albeit sharply down from the 11.1% forecast in July.

At the moment, a relative stability of the turnover rate is also expected. FactSet expects a quarterly increase of 8.5% from a year ago, compared to 9.7% on the cards in June. All eleven sectors considered are vying for revenue improvement, albeit below 10% for the first time in nearly two years. The fourth quarter is also positive, with S&P 500 earnings up 3.6% and business volume up 6%.

However, the picture is complicated by the large numbers. It remains to be seen the impact of the actual numbers and related expectations on struggling markets and companies that will seek to mitigate or confirm concerns in corporate performance. Especially since in the betting game there is no shortage of pessimistic analysts about incoming earnings (+0.7%) and signs that they could actually slip, net of sector exploits like energy.