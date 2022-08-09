US cancels Donald Trump’s ‘Stay in Mexico’ program

The US Department of Homeland Security announced Monday night that it will end its policy of requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are resolved in court.

The announcement came after a judge lifted an injunction preventing the Joe Biden administration from repealing the so-called policy. Stay in Mexico.

With this policy adopted by the former president in 2019 Donald Trump, tens of thousands of asylum seekers They were sent to Mexico to appear in a US court for an immigration hearing.

The program was deemed cruel and dangerous, leaving the vulnerable in it unsafe conditions in border cities.

Read: Biden appeals to Supreme Court to end ‘Stay in Mexico’ program

The agency said in a statement that this policy will be phased out “in a rapid and orderly manner.”

The entity added that no one else would be included, and those who crossed the border to attend court hearings would not be sent back to Mexico.

The ministry added that the Migrant Protection Protocol, as the policy is officially called, “has endemic flaws, imposes undue human costs and takes resources and people away from other priority tasks of securing our borders.”

Soon after coming to power, Biden attempted to repeal the measure as part of what he called a more humane approach to immigration.

But several Republican-led states, led by Texas, have sued the federal government, and a DC court has ordered the policy to be reinstated.

The case was taken to the Supreme Court, which ruled on June 30 that Biden had the authority to terminate the program.

From the start of the policy in January 2019 until its initial suspension, at least 70,000 people were sent to Mexico according to the American Immigration Council, a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 that advocates for immigrants.

The Trump administration has argued that the policy will contain illegal immigration to the United States.

During Biden’s tenure, authorities denied entry and turned back more than 200,000 people who tried to enter illegally, either via the PPM or under another border rule adopted by the coronavirus pandemic.