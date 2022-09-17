US calls for blocking judge to cancel investigation after Mar-a-Lago Raid – NBC 7 San Diego/Tucson

The US Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a judge’s order temporarily blocking it from reviewing a trove of top-secret documents seized last month during the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Washington home. Florida.

The circuit told the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta that the judge’s ban, imposed last week, impeded “the government’s attempts to protect the security of the nation” and interfered with its investigation into the presence of top-secret documents in March. Lago Palace.

He asked the court to cancel this order to resume work and to suspend the judge’s order requiring the circuit to hand over the seized confidential documents to an independent arbitrator for review.

Several documents were confiscated during the raid on Trump’s former property

“The government and citizens will suffer irreparable harm if the order is not suspended,” the department’s lawyers wrote in their text delivered Friday to the Federal Court of Appeals.

U.S. District Court Judge Eileen Cannon’s appointment of a special expert to review the documents, and the resulting legal tussle, will likely delay the department’s investigation into the withholding of classified documents in post-Trump Florida. He left the presidency.

The Justice Department has been investigating potential violations of various regulations, such as the Espionage Act, but it remains unclear whether Trump — who was laying the groundwork for a potential presidential run — or anyone else who could be charged.

The FBI says it confiscated nearly 11,000 documents, including about 100 top-secret warning documents, that were found in a storage room and office while filing a palace arrest warrant on August 8. After weeks of searching, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge to appoint a special expert to conduct an independent review of the documents.

Canon granted the request last week, appointing a special expert to review the files and rule out any executive or attorney-client privilege.

And he ordered the department to stop using confidential documents for investigation purposes until a new court order is issued, or until the special expert finishes his work.

Federal Judge for the Southern District of Florida, Eileen Cannon, denied the Department of Justice a request to continue to review and investigate the materials seized in Mar-a-Lago.

Thursday night, Judge Raymond Deere, a former federal court chief in Brooklyn, appointed as the expert witness. He also refused to invalidate his earlier order, citing ongoing disagreements over the nature of documents that he said merited an impartial review by an outside arbitrator.

“The Court does not consider it appropriate to accept the Government’s findings on these important and contested issues without further review by an impartial third party in a prompt and orderly manner,” he wrote.

The administration also asked the Court of Appeals to reverse Cannon’s order to submit confidential documents to the newly appointed special expert, arguing that there was no reason for an arbitrator to review highly confidential records that did not involve issues of statutory privilege.

“The plaintiff has no right to demand the return of these government documents that were seized in a court-authorized search,” department attorneys wrote.

“The documents are not subject to any potential claim for personal privilege between attorney and client. Neither the plaintiff nor the court has invoked any authority to suggest that a former chief could successfully invoke executive privilege to prevent the executive from reviewing his files.”