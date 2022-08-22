US bond yields rise slightly as markets await Jackson Hole Fed event

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfus

NEW YORK (Reuters) – US Treasury yields rose modestly on Monday in thin trading as investors await this week’s Federal Reserve meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the central bank’s anti-inflation commitment is expected to strengthen.

* Analysts said this week’s auction of $126 billion in short-term coupons – two, five and seven years – also added to a weak bond sale that lifted yields slightly on the day.

* The focus, however, is on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

“Powell would be on the restrictive side, but we don’t agree with him,” said Stan Shipley of Evercore ISI in New York. “We think inflation is abating. At some point, it would be appropriate for him to admit it, but it won’t be Jackson Hole. Right now, we’re in a wait-and-see pattern until Friday.”

* By mid-morning, the 10-year bond yield rose 0.3 basis points to 2.992%.

* The yield on the 30-year bond advanced 0.7 basis points to 3.232%.

* A closely watched portion of the yield curve, which measures the difference between the yield on two-year and 10-year bonds and is a gauge of economic outlook, traded at -31.2 basis points.

* Two-year bond yields, which usually follow interest rates, rose 3.6 basis points to 3.301%.

